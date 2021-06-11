HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Earns “Hold” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their hold rating on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.55.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.12. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,080. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 55,886 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in HealthEquity by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 407.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.