Heartland Advisors Inc. Buys 178,068 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 615,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,068 shares during the period. Phibro Animal Health accounts for 0.9% of Heartland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $15,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phibro Animal Health stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $29.87. 2,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,360. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.53. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $30.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

