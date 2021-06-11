Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $8.03 Million Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 153,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,169 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,849,092 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after buying an additional 446,862 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $108,912,000 after purchasing an additional 356,585 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 776,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,487,000 after purchasing an additional 113,779 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 649,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.73. 9,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.71%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe acquired 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

