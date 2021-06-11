Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $8.60 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of WestRock worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in WestRock by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in WestRock by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in WestRock by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

NYSE:WRK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. 12,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,396. WestRock has a 12 month low of $25.44 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

