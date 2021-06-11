Heartland Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 966,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In related news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,699 shares of company stock worth $606,887. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

SHO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. 37,479 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,043. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.