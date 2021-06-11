Hegic (HEGIC) Hits One Day Volume of $991,640.00

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Hegic has a total market cap of $58.28 million and $991,640.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00021143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $288.47 or 0.00775018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00085640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hegic Profile

Hegic is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 537,678,885 coins. The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

