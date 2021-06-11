HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €80.43 ($94.62).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €108.10 ($127.18) price objective on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €74.34 ($87.46) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of €44.04 ($51.81) and a 12 month high of €81.04 ($95.34).

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

