Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Acquires 398,348 Shares of Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Stock

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 398,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,951,905.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,905.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AEI opened at $5.54 on Friday. Alset EHome International Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $29.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

