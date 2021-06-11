Heritage Trust Co Acquires 163 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $146.96. 171,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,470,242. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.85. The stock has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

