Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $391,013,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.01. The company had a trading volume of 40,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,933. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

