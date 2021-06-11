Heritage Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Heritage Trust Co increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,730,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 68,929 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Fiserv by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 347,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Truist lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.18.

FISV traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.02. 81,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a PE ratio of 85.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

