Heritage Trust Co Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 226,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,267,244. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $240.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

