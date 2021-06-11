Heritage Trust Co Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,260 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $773,911,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after buying an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $177.09. 198,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,277,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.01. The company has a market cap of $321.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

