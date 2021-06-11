Heritage Trust Co Lowers Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,058,523,000 after buying an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total transaction of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,042 shares of company stock worth $12,695,319. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $270.72. 214,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,397,923. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $318.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

