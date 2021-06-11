Heritage Trust Co Sells 500 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,537 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 162 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.80.

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.74 on Friday, hitting $236.33. The company had a trading volume of 91,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,471. The stock has a market cap of $176.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.54. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $178.88 and a 52 week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.