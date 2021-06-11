Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Director Sells $1,198,500.00 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,533 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $17,048,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 146,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.
About Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.
Read More: What is Call Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.