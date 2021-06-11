Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Director Sells $1,198,500.00 in Stock

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 435,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 785,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 112,533 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $17,048,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 146,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

