Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys 64,707 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,707 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.3% of Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $57,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $246.62. 69,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,610. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $164.51 and a one year high of $261.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.65. The stock has a market cap of $175.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.