Highbridge Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 329,632 ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 329,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACTDU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,999,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACTDU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,938. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

