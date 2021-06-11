Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 102,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Acquisition by 1,005.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $507,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,513. Crescent Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Crescent Acquisition Company Profile

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

