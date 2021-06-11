Highbridge Capital Management LLC Invests $6.03 Million in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 622,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $280,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $484,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,913,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,543. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

