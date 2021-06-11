HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 111,414 Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 111,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Separately, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trepont Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $715,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TACA opened at $9.90 on Friday. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

