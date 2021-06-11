HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 12.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 824,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,980,000 after purchasing an additional 57,816 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 182.9% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,000.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

