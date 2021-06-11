HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $1.13 Million in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,639 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after purchasing an additional 73,807 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth $2,993,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.42, a P/E/G ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 1.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zillow Group from $159.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.