HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 23,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.90.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $97.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.31. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

