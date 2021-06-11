HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) versus Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) Head-To-Head Comparison

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) and Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

HMN Financial has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares HMN Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HMN Financial 25.84% 12.11% 1.35% Blackhawk Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.2% of HMN Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of HMN Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HMN Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HMN Financial $46.91 million 2.13 $10.30 million N/A N/A Blackhawk Bancorp $61.28 million 1.62 $10.85 million N/A N/A

Blackhawk Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than HMN Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HMN Financial and Blackhawk Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HMN Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

HMN Financial beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts. Its loan products include single family residential loans; commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home equity, automobile, recreational vehicle, mobile home, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts, and other loans for household and personal purposes; and commercial business loans. The company offers financial planning products and services; and invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations, and other permissible investments. It operates through 14 full service branches located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa; and one loan production offices located in Sartell, Minnesota. HMN Financial, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc., a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking, savings, health savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; personal, auto, student, and home improvement and equity loans; and lines of credit and credit cards. It also provides business banking products and services, such as business checking, business interest checking, business sweep, small business checking, business NOW, health savings, and money market accounts; commercial, development, term, equipment/fixed asset, and small business administration loans; lines and letters of credit; receivables financing; and corporate credit cards, as well as treasury management solutions. In addition, the company offers payments and transfer, mortgages lending, financial planning, wealth management, security brokerage, investment management, commercial banking, and online and mobile banking services, as well as installment loans. It serves individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers through its 11 full-services banking centers in northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

