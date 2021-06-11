HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOT. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.25 ($96.76) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of FRA:HOT opened at €64.34 ($75.69) on Monday. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a 12-month high of €175.00 ($205.88). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €73.65.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

