Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Trading Down 6.7%

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) shares traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52. 89 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 233,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

The stock has a market cap of $905.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Point Capital Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $863,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $5,694,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at about $4,858,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

