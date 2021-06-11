Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0278

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a total market cap of $2.62 million and $85,536.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00059412 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.16 or 0.00174112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00196029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.78 or 0.01177108 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,842.21 or 0.99975843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.