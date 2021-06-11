Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HZNP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 474,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after purchasing an additional 25,895 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 332.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 86,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $97.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 80.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

