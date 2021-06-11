Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-1.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-10.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.15 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

NYSE:HRL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. 1,669,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.57. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $302,787.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,777 shares in the company, valued at $568,004.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,478 shares of company stock worth $2,110,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

