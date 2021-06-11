HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 449.92 ($5.88).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 436.15 ($5.70) on Tuesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 439.99. The firm has a market cap of £89.09 billion and a PE ratio of 21.07.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

