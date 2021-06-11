Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives $469.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $469.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Humana alerts:

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 41.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $265,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $335,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 25.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $3.84 on Tuesday, hitting $417.12. 4,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.99. Humana has a one year low of $365.06 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.