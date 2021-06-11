HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of HVBC opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. HV Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.97% of HV Bancorp worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

