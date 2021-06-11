HyperExchange 1-Day Volume Tops $3,795.00 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. HyperExchange has a market cap of $538,086.26 and approximately $3,795.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00058073 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00165734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00194693 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.88 or 0.01169402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,263.59 or 0.99973031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.