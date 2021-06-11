i-80 Gold (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) traded up 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.42. 1,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 25,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

i-80 Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAUCF)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, develops and produces various gold projects in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Getchell project located at the Intersection of the Getchell and Battle Mountain Trends proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Twin Creeks and Turquoise Ridge mining operations; and the McCoy-Cove project located on the Battle Mountain Trend proximal to Nevada Gold Mines' Phoenix operation.

