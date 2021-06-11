IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Down to $93.42

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $93.42, but opened at $91.31. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $92.74, with a volume of 42 shares changing hands.

IGMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist raised their target price on IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of -1.26.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,156,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,245 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $98,541.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at $439,836.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,186 shares of company stock worth $470,137 in the last ninety days. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

