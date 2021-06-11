Ignis Price Hits $0.0507 on Top Exchanges (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 50.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last week, Ignis has traded down 42.4% against the US dollar. Ignis has a total market cap of $38.62 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis coin can now be bought for $0.0507 or 0.00000142 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00056057 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.90 or 0.00153563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.10 or 0.00187706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.61 or 0.01109465 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,800.43 or 1.00147479 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002649 BTC.

About Ignis

Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ignis is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

