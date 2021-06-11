iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised iliad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of iliad in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on iliad in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on iliad in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ILIAF opened at $162.20 on Thursday. iliad has a 52-week low of $162.20 and a 52-week high of $191.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.76.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

