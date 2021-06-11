IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCC opened at $5.99 on Thursday. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

