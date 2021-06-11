IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ IMCC opened at $5.99 on Thursday. IM Cannabis has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.63.
About IM Cannabis
