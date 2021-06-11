Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) Short Interest Update

Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the May 13th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,429,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS IMTL remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 9,744,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,321,078. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01. Image Protect has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
About Image Protect
