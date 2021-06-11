ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 247.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,804 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,419,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

