ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.36. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.52 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 169.72% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

