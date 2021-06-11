Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.33 million.

Shares of NASDAQ III traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,347. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.20 million, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.32.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. Research analysts expect that Information Services Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Noble Financial raised their target price on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research upgraded Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

