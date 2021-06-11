ING Groep NV Cuts Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,779 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $78.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.85. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $56.70 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

