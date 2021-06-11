ING Groep NV Increases Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.44 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

