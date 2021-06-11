ING Groep NV Raises Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

VLO opened at $81.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of -120.50, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is -125.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

