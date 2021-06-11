Inner Spirit (OTCMKTS:INSHF) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:INSHF) rose 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 79,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 107,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25.

About Inner Spirit (OTCMKTS:INSHF)

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a network of recreational cannabis stores under the Spiritleaf brand. It sells cannabis and accessories through its stores. As of March 11, 2021, it operated 80 Spiritleaf retail cannabis stores across Canada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Inner Spirit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inner Spirit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.