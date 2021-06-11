Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Trading Down 0%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) shares fell 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.02. 3,455 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

