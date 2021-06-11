Insider Buying: American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AEO opened at $33.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.47. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 227,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.