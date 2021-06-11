Insider Buying: Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) SVP Acquires $14,140.85 in Stock

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) SVP Martin E. Cearnal bought 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $14,140.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 148,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,214.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Martin E. Cearnal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Martin E. Cearnal bought 105 shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $286.65.

CPIX stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $3.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

